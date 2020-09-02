Majestic Texas villa comes with 2-story closet, music studio, $15.5M price tag

AUSTIN, Texas – A majestic Texas villa with a two-story closet and its own music studio just landed on the market for a hefty $15,500,000.

Welcome to a virtual tour of 3901 Island Knoll Drive — a magnificent three-story mansion in Austin that was built inspired by a Tuscan Village resort, according to the Houston Association of Realtors.

The Lone Star retreat sits on a 1.43-acre lot with access to the Colorado River. It reps nearly 9,000-square-feet of living space, five en suite bedrooms, plus three half baths.

Other lavish amenities include an office, a media room and a home gym. Outdoors, there’s a lap pool with a fabulous waterfall, a grotto with bar stools, an outdoor kitchen with a half bath and a boat dock, per the listing’s description.

The Italian-inspired residence is nestled in the gated community of Island On Westlake, located just 15 minutes from downtown.

Want to peek inside the home to see what $15.5 million gets you in Austin real estate? Check out the photos below, courtesy of HAR:

For more information on the property, click here.

3901 Island Knoll Drive (HAR)

3901 Island Knoll Drive (HAR)

