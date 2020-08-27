What you need to know about the massive kids’ consignment shop coming to Houston

HOUSTON – Parents if it’s time to refresh your kids’ wardrobe, you should definitely check out Houston’s largest consignment shop.

Hosted by Just Between Friends in central Houston, the three-day event is coming next Thursday, Sept. 3, allowing families to sell clothing their kids no longer need, according to Houston on the Cheap.

Among aisles of children’s’ items, customers can expect to save between 50 to 90 percent off retail price on clothing, furniture, toys and baby items. The Saturday sale will be 50% off all remaining items.

Those who want a sneak preview of the event can purchase a presale ticket on the Just Between Friends Eventbrite page. The preview is slated for Wednesday and times may vary, according to the event page.

The event is also free Thursday-Saturday with free ticket from Eventbrite, otherwise, it is $2 at the door.

To learn more, click here.

IF YOU GO:

Just Between Friends Consignment Shop

The Zone

10371 Stella Link, Houston

Hours: Wednesday, Sept. 2 (preview) - Times TBA

Thursday - 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday: 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Saturday (50% off sale): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.