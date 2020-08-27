Miss Mini Donuts: Where to find this Kardashian-beloved shop tucked away in the Heights

HOUSTON – A popular California doughnut shop beloved by celebrities like Kim and Kourtney Kardashian has opened in Heights area.
Newport Beach-based Miss Mini Donuts, known for its tiny, candy-topped donuts with flavors such as Reese’s, Circus Animal Cookies and S’mores, is open inside Bosscat Kitchen +Libations (BCK) Restaurant at 920 Studewood, which recently reopened after being temporarily closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, Eater Houston reported.
Hurricane Laura is coming to town, make sure we have our essentials. Water, food, essential mini donuts. These DIY donut decorating kit is perfect for a fun activity at home.. call the donut hotline, or DM us for pick up order for today. #missminidonuts #minidonuts #essentials #hurricaneseason #hurricanelaura #hurricaneessentials #houston #houstontx #houstonheights
The doughnuts are sold in boxes that range between four to 100 donuts each. Customers can also purchase a Donut Kit, which comes with 25 donuts, frosting and four toppings of your choice.
You can place an online order at missminidonuts.com and pick it up at BCK.