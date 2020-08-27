Miss Mini Donuts: Where to find this Kardashian-beloved shop tucked away in the Heights

HOUSTON – A popular California doughnut shop beloved by celebrities like Kim and Kourtney Kardashian has opened in Heights area.

Newport Beach-based Miss Mini Donuts, known for its tiny, candy-topped donuts with flavors such as Reese’s, Circus Animal Cookies and S’mores, is open inside Bosscat Kitchen +Libations (BCK) Restaurant at 920 Studewood, which recently reopened after being temporarily closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, Eater Houston reported.

The doughnuts are sold in boxes that range between four to 100 donuts each. Customers can also purchase a Donut Kit, which comes with 25 donuts, frosting and four toppings of your choice.

You can place an online order at missminidonuts.com and pick it up at BCK.