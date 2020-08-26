This French chateau for sale in Houston is the ‘epitome of refined sophistication'

HOUSTON – A recently-built Houston mansion, described as the “epitome of refined sophistication” by the Houston Association of Realtors, has landed on the market with an asking price of $5,995,000.

While most of us can only dream of affording a home with a $6 million price tag, we can still take a peek inside one of the city’s most opulent estates.

The two-story French chateau sits on a .69-acre lot in the exclusive Memorial Close In neighborhood.

Built in 2018, the single-family home reps 9,320-square-feet of living space, six en suite bedrooms, two half baths and an attached four-car garage.

Aged Oak hardwood can be found throughout the home, as well as European-imported features like French limestone and 19th-century street lights from Barcelona, per the listing’s description.

Interior amenities include a library, home theatre and a large game room. Outside, you’ll find a backyard retreat with a heated pool, hot tub, summer kitchen, multiple lounge areas and an expansive lush backyard.

Scroll below to take a virtual tour inside this posh multi-million dollar Bayou City property:

