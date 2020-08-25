Newly-built mansion in The Woodlands boasts walk-in wine cellar, club-like bar, heated pool, $3.85M price tag

THE WOODLANDS, Texas – In the market for an opulent Texas home? Do you happen to have a budget of $4 million? If you answered ‘yes’ to both questions then you’re in luck. If your second answer was ‘no’ (like most of us), no worries, you can still take a peek inside and see what that astronomical amount gets you in Texas real estate.
On this fancy home tour, we’re taking you to a newly-built, two-story, contemporary mansion just north of Houston.
Nestled in the exclusive The Woodlands Carlton Woods Creekside subdivision, this 2019-built home sits in front of a pond on a 1.13-acre corner lot.
Boasting soaring high ceilings, a sleek and modern interior and nearly 11,000-square-feet of living space, this home is the epitome of luxury, per the Houston Association of Realtors listing.
The single-family home reps six bedrooms, five full baths, two half baths and an oversized four-car garage. Interior amenities include a huge, walk-in wine cellar, media room, game room, club-like bar, home gym and elevator. On the outside, there’s a heated pool, hot tub and a spectacular backyard, which you can see through the home’s wall of windows, per the listing’s description.
What’s the price tag? $3,850,000.
Ready to see inside the multi-million-dollar estate? Keep on scrolling.
