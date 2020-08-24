Here’s when you can enjoy $1 margaritas at Houston iconic restaurant Ninfa’s

HOUSTON – Margaritas for only $1? You read that right.

The Original Ninfa’s, one of Houston’s iconic Tex-Mex eateries, is giving Houstonians a chance to unwind from the current madness by offering $1 Ninfaritas.

Ninfaritas, the restaurant’s house margaritas, will be served to dine-in customers only, who will have the option to choose between on-the-rocks or frozen, according to CultureMap.

The drink special will be available all day Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays at both Ninfa’s Uptown and Navigation locations, per its Instagram post.

Guests will have a limit of two Ninfaritas per person. But no worries, the deal will last “until further notice.”

Ninfa’s is encouraging dine-in customers to make reservations prior to visiting and asking them to consider limiting their dinners to one-hour so they’re able to honor all reservations and ensure everyone has a “safe dining experience.”

Ninfa’s Locations

Ninfa’s on Navigation: 2704 Navigation Boulevard

Ninfa’s Uptown: 1700 Post Oak Boulevard #1-190