10 nonprofits Houstonians want to recognize for their outstanding pandemic response

HOUSTON – Houston is known for being a resilient community, whether faced with a natural catastrophe or a global pandemic, Houstonians are always there to lend a helping hand to one another.

With the help of nonprofit organizations, locals have been able to receive or give help during current trying times, even when most of the city, state and country deal with the same challenges due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

To give thanks for all their contributions to our community, KPRC 2 viewers wanted to spotlight the most giving organizations.

Happy Nonprofit Day! Name a nonprofit you want to recognize for its contributions to the Houston area amid this... Posted by KPRC2 / Click2Houston on Monday, August 17, 2020

Below you’ll find several nonprofits they wanted to recognize for their outstanding response during the coronavirus pandemic:

This self-funding fellowship organization has been helping Houston-area residents achieve sobriety since 1940.

AAHouston offers daily meetings to help men and women recover from their alcohol troubles.

Since 1907, BakerRipley’s mission has been providing guidance and resources to Houstonians in need through holistic programs that focus on wellness, senior services, financial security, immigration, workforce and community engagement.

The local nonprofit says it serves 600,000 people of all ages at over 60 locations across the Houston region.

BEAR has been serving and giving hope to Houston’s abused and neglected children for the last 23 years.

The nonprofit works with the Harris County Child Protective Services and the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services to offer basic needs and support programs aimed to provide comfort, dignity and celebration of successes, per its website.

This Spring-based nonprofit is dedicated to expanding opportunities available for low and moderate-income families in the Greater Houston area.

It provides support and assistance through community projects and events such as Thanksgiving food baskets, Christmas events and school supply drives.

Hey Bundles of Hope Family! We hope that everyone is staying safe during this difficult time period. As our organization... Posted by Bundles of Hope on Wednesday, June 24, 2020

Since 1982, HFB’s mission has been to distribute food and other essentials across 18 southeast Texas counties for those in need.

The local nonprofit also provides programs and services aimed at helping families achieve long-term stability. These include nutrition education, job training, health management and help in securing state-funded assistance.

Annually, the local organization says it provides food assistance to 800,000 people thanks to donations from community partners and the help of volunteers.

Since 1977, HAWC has helped individuals, especially women, affected by domestic and sexual violence regain healthy, stable lives through advocacy, counseling, education, shelter and support services.

The nonprofit offers its services at no cost and guarantees complete confidentiality.

JLOC’s mission is supporting working-class families in need who do not qualify for federal or state assistance because “they make too much.”

The local nonprofit provides basic necessities including food, school supplies and clothes, as well as access to training and community resources for financial strengthening.

Star of Hope Mission is a Christ-centered community dedicated to ending homelessness of men, women and their children by providing structured programs that focus on spiritual growth, education, employment, life-management and recovery from substance abuse, per its website.

The nonprofit says that on any given day, there are approximately 1,000 homeless individuals being helped at the center.

The Wheelhouse is a recovery center for men facing alcohol problems or drug addiction.

Since 1952, the Deer Park-based nonprofit has been providing a supportive community and recovery tools to help men free themselves and return to society as functional, useful and responsible members, per its website.

For nearly 100 years, UWGH has been helping community members thrive by guiding them on how to achieve financial stability and by supporting them with resources including physical and behavioral health, as well as educational services.

Want to recognize a nonprofit organization not included on our list? Comment them below.