Mmmm: Cool off at these soft-serve ice cream places recommended by Houstonians

HOUSTON – The weather in Houston is perfect for soft-serve ice cream.

With the current heat wave, we are always craving for something sweet and cool. Our KPRC 2 Facebook followers have sent us recommendations for the best soft-serve ice cream, from small, local restaurants to big chains.

Here’s what our followers recommend:

Spanish Flowers Mexican Restaurant (multiple locations)

Connie’s Frozen Custard (12545 Jones, Houston)

Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard (multiple locations)

Jimmy Changa’s (multiple locations)

McDonald’s (multiple locations)

Dairy Queen (multiple locations)

Sonic Drive-In (multiple locations)

Ikea (7810 Katy Freeway, Houston)

Yes. This is all true of soft serve. Happy Soft Serve Ice Cream Day. Where do you get the best soft serve in the Houston area? Especially chocolate. Let us know your favorites and we'll put together a list. Posted by KPRC2 / Click2Houston on Wednesday, August 19, 2020

What is your favorite place to get soft serve ice cream? What is your favorite flavor? Let us know in the comments below.