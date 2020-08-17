Crawfish rolls, sticky toffee pudding: Pop-up sandwich shop inside Riel Restaurant in Montrose features gourmet offerings

HOUSTON – Houston chef Ryan LaChaine has opened a pop-up shop called Louie’s inside popular Riel Restaurant in Montrose, Eater Houston reported.

The new take-out lunch concept inside the popular Canadian restaurant features classic sandwiches, sliders, salads, sides and dessert, according to Riel’s Facebook page.

Foodies can enjoy a chicken Caprese sandwich, crawfish Rolls, and Canadian favorite poutine. Desserts include sticky toffee pudding and the Nanaimo Bar, made with chocolate, coconut custard and almond.

The restaurant made its debut last Thursday, and will take to-go and delivery orders between noon and 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

