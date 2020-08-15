Hertz selling 182K trucks and SUVS under market value after filing for bankruptcy due to coronavirus pandemic

HOUSTON – The coronavirus pandemic has taken a toll on car rental companies, including one that plans to sell a fleet of cars to try and stay afloat amid the economic slowdown.

Car rental company Hertz has begun selling its fleet of cars more than 10% below market value after filing for bankruptcy.

According to CNN Business, the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy due to the sharp decline in air travel caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

A total of 182,000 cars, trucks and SUVs are being sold with a no-haggle price between approximately $10,300 and $45,000 depending on the age and mileage of the vehicle. Various makes and models are available for purchase.

Several cars, such as the 2018 Nissan Sentra, are being sold for $10,395, almost 12% below market value. Most cars have an average mileage of 30,000.

Those interested in purchasing from Hertz can shop online and have the vehicle delivered within a 75-mile radius.