OMG -- that’s in Houston? Peek inside this imposing manor listed for nearly $30M

HOUSTON – “Imposing“ and ”sophisticated” are two words that describe this Houston manor that’s on the market for $29,500,000.
The English-style mansion sits on a little over four acres of luscious grounds in the exclusive Memorial Close In neighborhood.
So what does nearly $30 million get you in Houston real estate? This massive three-story estate boasts 26,638-square-feet of living space, six bedrooms, seven full baths. 9 half baths and a six-car garage. Lavish amenities include two game rooms, a media room, wine room, pool and elevator.
Here’s a look at the listing’s description:
“Escape to the English countryside in the heart of Houston at The Manor on Carnarvon. A quintessential, classic country estate, designed with extraordinary quality taking inspiration from some of Europe’s finest appointments and details. Situated on over four acres, this masterpiece mansion arranged over three floors, is meticulously crafted so every room looks over the park-like grounds and parterre gardens. Crafted in the finest luxury details, gold gilded accents, patina wall panels, silk upholstered walls, vaulted ceilings, authentic walnut flooring and French antique fountains. No detail or expense has been spared, one of Houston’s most esteemed estates, private and secure, a wonderful blend of both intimacy and a place for gathering and entertaining.”
