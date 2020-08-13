OMG -- that’s in Houston? Peek inside this imposing manor listed for nearly $30M

HOUSTON – “Imposing“ and ”sophisticated” are two words that describe this Houston manor that’s on the market for $29,500,000.

The English-style mansion sits on a little over four acres of luscious grounds in the exclusive Memorial Close In neighborhood.

So what does nearly $30 million get you in Houston real estate? This massive three-story estate boasts 26,638-square-feet of living space, six bedrooms, seven full baths. 9 half baths and a six-car garage. Lavish amenities include two game rooms, a media room, wine room, pool and elevator.

Here’s a look at the listing’s description:

“Escape to the English countryside in the heart of Houston at The Manor on Carnarvon. A quintessential, classic country estate, designed with extraordinary quality taking inspiration from some of Europe’s finest appointments and details. Situated on over four acres, this masterpiece mansion arranged over three floors, is meticulously crafted so every room looks over the park-like grounds and parterre gardens. Crafted in the finest luxury details, gold gilded accents, patina wall panels, silk upholstered walls, vaulted ceilings, authentic walnut flooring and French antique fountains. No detail or expense has been spared, one of Houston’s most esteemed estates, private and secure, a wonderful blend of both intimacy and a place for gathering and entertaining.”

Scroll below to see interior photos and details of this multi-million dollar Bayou City residence:

"The Manor on Carnarvon, a grand but intimate entrance way welcomes with the finest craftsmanship." 120 Carnarvon Drive (HAR)

“The receiving room has ornate coffered ceiling accented with gold-leaf, French bois-style paneling, and mirrored interior French doors.“ 120 Carnarvon Drive (HAR)

“Bold crimson upholstered walls by Fortuny sets the tone for an elegant evening of entertaining.“ 120 Carnarvon Drive (HAR)

“One of two lavishly appointed studies with magnificent imported limestone carved fireplace. Each study is surrounded with views of the lush parterre gardens.” 120 Carnarvon Drive (HAR)

“Owner's retreat with additional sitting area, accentuated with tray ceiling enhanced by gilded stenciling.” 120 Carnarvon Drive (HAR)

“The first of two primary bathrooms which features an antique cabriolet-leg sink cabinet with sculpted marble deck; jetted tub surrounded by smoked mirrors; and an etched-glass and marble shower.” 120 Carnarvon Drive (HAR)

“Second primary bath offers a massive antique sink cabinet with a porcelain sink; mahogany cabinetry; and a glass and marble shower.” 120 Carnarvon Drive (HAR)

“A private theater creates the perfect atmosphere for entertaining.” 120 Carnarvon Drive (HAR)

“Professional grade gym and spa, includes workout room, massage room with full sauna and a tanning room.” 120 Carnarvon Drive (HAR)

“Sapphire blue tiled pool surrounded by an expansive deck overlooking lush gardens.” 120 Carnarvon Drive (HAR)