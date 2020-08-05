SUPPORT LOCAL: Get to know Smoothie Strong, whose mission is to ensure Houston-area customers get proper nourishment and satisfaction

HOUSTON – If you’re looking to support a local business, you should get to know Smoothie Strong -- a Houston smoothie shop founded by proud small business owner Sarai Gates Mendoza.

Smoothie Strong offers drinks, bowls and acai bowls made with organically grown fruit and fresh ingredients to ensure proper nourishment and satisfaction for each customer.

The idea for the business was born in 2013 after Sarai noticed there was a lack of healthy and vegetarian options at outdoor events.

“As a mom, healthy eating is a very important roll in life,” Gates told KPRC 2. “It was hard to find that at parks or events so my husband and I thought about making a smoothie truck.”

The couple began working on their dream right away and two years later they launched their first Smoothie Strong truck, which Gates said was a hit at all events.

In 2016, they were able to purchase a second truck, bigger than the first, to serve at larger events.

In 2019, they began the build-up of their first brick-and-mortar location in the Heights, followed by a second location inside the H-E-B store at 10200 TX-242 in Conroe.

However, two weeks after the grand opening of the H-E-B location, the city and the business were hit with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The situation with COVID-19 canceled all of our events for the trucks and tent,” Gates said. “With the 24 Hour Fitness gym closed and people staying home, it has truly been an obstacle to remain open.”

Sarai says they’ve been able to stay afloat thanks to the surrounding communities who’ve been very supportive and have spread the word about “how great and fresh” their smoothies and smoothie bowls are.

To give back to the same community helping the business survive, Gates and her team hosted a special where for each smoothie bought another one was donated to the city’s front line heroes at the city’s largest COVID-19 testing area.

“The feeling of seeing all those faces to have a release from the current situation was incredible!” Gates said.

The Smoothie Strong shop is located at 1525 W. 18th Street, Suite 18. The establishment is open daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. for curbside, mobile and online orders. It offers free delivery and also works with delivery partners such as Uber Eats, DoorDash and Grubhub.

For more information, visit its website or call 832-849-1326.

At the moment, only one of their smoothie trucks is open. To track the smoothie truck, click here and type code “2919″.

The H-E-B location is also open for takeout orders. To order, call 936-777-0817 or visit Grubhub.