See inside this lovely 139-year-old Texas residence listed for nearly $400,000

On the market for a beautiful, historical Texas home or just curious to peek inside one? You can take a virtual tour inside this 139-year-old Gainesville estate that’s listed for $399,900.

Located on a .35-acre corner lot at 326 S Dixon Street, this three-story Victorian abode reps 4,329-square-feet of living space with four bedrooms, one full bath and a half bath. The property also sports covered front and back porches, an attic that was converted to an additional living space featuring a bar, large storage closet and elevator access, and a detached oversized two-car garage.

The 1881-built home retains some of its original features including wood floors, doors and shutters, hardware and stained glass windows, according to the HAR listing.

Other timely features include its four decorative fireplaces, with three of them reportedly being from the 1893 Chicago World’s Fair, per the listing’s description.

Scroll below to see interior photos of this lovely red-brick Texas residence:

326 S Dixon Street (HAR)

