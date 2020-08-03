Ask 2: Why are the road construction companies not made to clean up after themselves -- trash, concrete, overgrown grass?

HOUSTON – At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: Why are the road construction companies are not made to clean up after themselves -- trash, concrete, overgrown grass?

Answer: Regular road inspections and timely debris removal are critical components of the Debris and Spills Maintenance Program. If debris remains on the highway for a significant amount of time, it is more likely to cause a crash, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

This maintenance program removes debris, litter, illegal dumpsites and signs, and encroachments from TxDOT’s highways and right-of-way (ROW), it helps keep the traveling public safe from potentially dangerous obstacles. Removing litter and debris helps to keep TxDOT’s highways clean and aesthetically appealing, as well as keeping roadway drains clear and working properly to prevent flooding.

You can report roadway debris or litter problems to TxDOT by clicking here.