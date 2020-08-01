Look inside this charming 1890s Texas abode on the market for less than $400,000

House hunting for an old Texas home or just curious to peek inside one? You can take a virtual tour inside this charming 1890s Fayetteville abode that’s up for sale for $395,000.
Sitting on a quarter-acre corner lot in the heart of the city, the quaint two-story home at 209 West Market Street reps a little over 3,000-square-feet of living space, four bedrooms, and four full baths, according to the HAR listing.
The 1895 built-home features high ceilings, hardwood floors and detailed woodwork.
Highlights from the listing include a kitchen with two islands, a flex room, elevator, and a backyard with a covered deck, patio, gardens and a small koi pond. The property also features a garage that has been partially converted to a flex space with a half bath.
Scroll below to take a look inside this antique Texas estate:
For more details on the property, click here.