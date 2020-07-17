These are the 17 best places to get hot dogs in Houston, according to residents

In the mood for a good hot dog? We’ve got a list on where you can find Houstonians favorites.

Our KPRC 2 Facebook audience gave us these recommendations when we asked where to go:

Good Dog Houston - All locations

Cream Burger - 3481 Elgin St

Yoyo’s Hot Dog - 5555 Morningside Dr

James Coney Island - All locations

Sonny’s Place - 1206 19th St.

Costco - All locations

That’s My Dog - 22635 Morton Ranch Rd.

Moon Tower Inn - 3004 Canal St.

Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ - All locations

Sonic - All locations

Buldogies - 14543 Hwy 105 West

The Burger Joint - Both locations (2703 Montrose Blvd. and 2002 N Shepherd Dr.)

Stomp’s Burger Joint - All locations

Good Dog - Both locations (903 Studewood St. and 1312 W. Alabama St.)

Happy Endings - 3701 Travis St.

Waddup Dog Houston - Check their social media for location

Bubba’s Texas Burger Shack - 5230 Westpark Dr.