These are the 17 best places to get hot dogs in Houston, according to residents

In the mood for a good hot dog? We’ve got a list on where you can find Houstonians favorites.
Our KPRC 2 Facebook audience gave us these recommendations when we asked where to go:
Good Dog Houston - All locations
Cream Burger - 3481 Elgin St
Yoyo’s Hot Dog - 5555 Morningside Dr
James Coney Island - All locations
Sonny’s Place - 1206 19th St.
Costco - All locations
That’s My Dog - 22635 Morton Ranch Rd.
Moon Tower Inn - 3004 Canal St.
Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ - All locations
Sonic - All locations
Buldogies - 14543 Hwy 105 West
The Burger Joint - Both locations (2703 Montrose Blvd. and 2002 N Shepherd Dr.)
Stomp’s Burger Joint - All locations
Good Dog - Both locations (903 Studewood St. and 1312 W. Alabama St.)
Happy Endings - 3701 Travis St.
Waddup Dog Houston - Check their social media for location
Bubba’s Texas Burger Shack - 5230 Westpark Dr.
Where do you get the best hot dogs in the Houston? Let us know your favorites and we'll put together a list and share it with you. #KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/dMAgTbPSP4— KPRC 2 Houston (@KPRC2) July 15, 2020