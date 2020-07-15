Check out Houston celebrity designer Chloe Dao’s face mask collection

In the market for a new face mask? Chloe Dao may have a style for you.

The Houston-native fashion designer and winner of “Project Runway Season 2″ has stepped up to design several versions of face masks, including one with a hidden straw hole called the “Safely Sip,” which allows you to safely sip your iced coffee while you’re out and about.

The collection also features washable cotton face masks and Antibacterial Neoprene premium masks, with some that include a pocket where a filter can be added inside. Dao’s mask designs are made to allow you to feel stylish while feeling secure.

According to Dao’s Instagram page, she will be dropping new ‘Safely Sip’ designer prints this week, with the latest honoring legendary Mexican artist Frida Kahlo.

The masks are being sold on her website and can be picked up at her boutique in Rice Village, which reopened in May after shutting down for two months due to the coronavirus pandemic. She dedicated to sew hundreds of masks for medical personnel during the time her boutique was closed.

To see the full collection of Dao’s face masks, click here.