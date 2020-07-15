5 of the most Texan Guinness World Records ever achieved

The saying “Everything is bigger in Texas” shouldn’t be taken lightly.

Not only does the size of the state prove the saying true, but so do many other things in Texans’ day-to-day life.

In some cases, another state’s large size drink is Texas’ medium.

In other situations, the saying has influenced Texas to achieve some of the largest world records.

Here are five of the most Texan Guinness World Records achieved:

1. Tallest Texas bluebonnet

The tallest bluebonnet flower measured 64.75 inches tall. The flower was discovered in Big Bend National Park, Texas.

2. Most lasso Texas skips in one minute

The most lasso Texas skips in one minute is 100.

The record was on the set on NBC’s TODAY show in 2016.

3. Largest cowboy boot sculpture

The tallest cowboy boot sculpture was constructed by Bob Wade and is located in San Antonio.

The sculpture measures 35 feet 3 inches tall, 33 feet 4 inches long, and 9 feet wide.

4. Largest spur

The largest spur measures 33 feet 10.75 inches tall, 21 feet 1.5 inches long, and 8 feet 8.52 inches wide.

The steel sculpture is located in Lampasas.

5. Largest human image of a cowboy hat

The largest human image of a cowboy hat consists of 363 participants.

The record was achieved by the Texas Travel Industry Association at the Texas Travel Industry Association’s Summit in Galveston.

