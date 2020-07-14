This prairie-style custom-built home for sale in Bellaire has a wine room, winter patio and meditation garden

HOUSTON – On the market for $4,395,000, this prairie-style custom-built Bellaire home is a majestic retreat.

Sitting on nearly an acre of land in the exclusive Braeburn Country Club Estates neighborhood, the two-story residence at 5208 Braeburn Drive spans 8,052-square-feet of living space and reps four to five bedrooms, five full baths, three half baths and a three-car garage with a rear motor court.

Amenities include a pool with fountains, winter patio with fire pit, meditation garden, mahogany temperature-controlled wine room and a spacious bar area, according to the official listing posted on HAR.com.

Highlights of this exceptional piece of architecture include gorgeous wooded floors and hand-made art glass windows, chandeliers and light fixtures, per the listing’s description.

Completed in 2009, the home is wrapped in Norman brick and is surrounded by oak trees.

Scroll below to take a virtual tour inside this unique multimillion-dollar Texas estate.

