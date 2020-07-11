Houston-themed art installation in River Oaks features Instagram-worthy photo ops at no cost

HOUSTON – A new art exhibit inspired in our very own Space City has landed in the River Oaks District.

“HUESTONE,” conceptualized by local artist and architect James Glassman, is an immersive art installation that features 32 colored panels each named after the city’s heritage and subculture, according to the River Oaks District website.

Some of the panels include Candy Paint, Liftoff, Queso and Selena.⁣

There are also⁣ three Houston-themed backdrops named Space City, Astro Turf and Wes Anderson that make for Instagram-worthy photos.

The exhibit is free of charge and will be open through Sept. 20.

Visitors must adhere to COVID-19 guidelines which include wearing a mask or face covering and practicing social distancing.

There will also be hand sanitizer and voluntary contactless temperature checks available.

Exhibit’s info

Cost: Free

Address: 4444 Westheimer Road, across the Hermès store⁣

When: From July 4 through Sept. 20

Hours: 11 a.m - 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays (Closed daily from 2 p.m to 2:30 p.m.)⁣

To learn more about the exhibit and the artist, click here.