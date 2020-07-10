This majestic Texas mansion comes with a sauna, arcade room and disco room with DJ booth for $7.2 million

A majestic Texas mansion that exudes luxury from every angle has just been placed on the market for the very first time.

With an asking price of $7,199,990, the architectural masterpiece sits on an almost one-acre lot at 6509 Sudbury Road in Plano.

Built in 2015, the Venetian-inspired home spans 12,889-square-feet and boasts six Ritz-Carlton like bedroom suites, six full baths, three half baths and an oversized four-car garage.

Amenities throughout the two-story mansion include an awe-inspiring foyer, two kitchens, magnificent two-story library, 15-seat home theater, game room, elevator, arcade room, disco room with DJ booth, workout room, sauna, cabana, spectacular pool and spa, according to the official listing posted on HAR.com.

Italian velvet draperies, translucent murals and Swarovski chandeliers adorn the posh abode, per the listing’s description.

Scroll below to take a virtual tour inside this grand multi-million dollar Lone Star estate.

6509 Sudbury Road (HAR)

