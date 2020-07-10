Cool off at Texas’ largest lagoon at Summer Lagoonfest at Lago Mar

TEXAS CITY, Texas – Texas’ largest lagoon will finally open to the public Wednesday and you are invited.

The Lago Mar community in Texas City will be hosting Summer Lagoonfest at Lago Mar starting July 15 in anticipation of the lagoon’s public opening, projected to open Summer 2021.

The lagoon will feature a mile stretch of shoreline, private cabanas, kayak rentals and other aquatic activities.

Introducing Summer Lagoonfest at Lago Mar THE LARGEST LAGOON IN TEXAS IS FINALLY HERE! The hottest experience of the summer opens to the public July 15th with 24 million gallons of water and 6,000 ft of shoreline. Capacity is limited. TICKETS ON SALE NOW at summerlagoonfest.com Posted by Summer Lagoonfest at Lago Mar on Thursday, July 9, 2020

According to their website, the lagoon will feature a mile stretch of shoreline, private cabanas, kayak rentals and other aquatic activities. Gourmet food trucks will also be available.

CDC and state COVID-19 guidelines will strictly be enforced. Lagoon employees will go through health screenings before the start of their shift and social distancing protocols will be implemented. Masks are required in dry areas inside the park.

Tickets are limited. Adults are $15 and kids are $10.

IF YOU GO:

Summer Lagoonfest at Lago Mar

Hours: Wednesday - Sunday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Tickets: Click here.