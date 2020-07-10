10 luxurious resorts that make the perfect staycation in Texas

Whether it’s a road trip to a neighboring city or a resort a few miles away, sometimes you just need to get out of your house.
From the hill country to downtowns and lakes to beaches, Texas is home to a variety of destinations.
These luxury resorts offer everything from helicopter tours over Houston to floating water meditation at Lake Austin.
Here are 10 resorts in Texas that make the perfect “staycation” destination:
Houston
The Post Oak Hotel at Uptown Houston
1600 W Loop S, Houston, Texas
1080 Uptown Park Blvd, Houston, Texas
Galveston
2024 Seawall Blvd, Galveston, Texas
San Antonio
16641 La Cantera Pkwy, San Antonio, Texas
JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa
23808 Resort Pkwy, San Antonio, Texas
Austin
98 San Jacinto Blvd, Austin, Texas
1705 S Quinlan Park Rd, Austin, Texas
Dallas
Four Seasons Resort and Club Dallas at Las Colinas
4150 N MacArthur Blvd, Irving, Texas
2121 McKinney Avenue, Dallas, Texas
Grapevine
Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center
1501 Gaylord Trail, Grapevine, Texas