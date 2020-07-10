10 luxurious resorts that make the perfect staycation in Texas

Whether it’s a road trip to a neighboring city or a resort a few miles away, sometimes you just need to get out of your house.

From the hill country to downtowns and lakes to beaches, Texas is home to a variety of destinations.

These luxury resorts offer everything from helicopter tours over Houston to floating water meditation at Lake Austin.

Here are 10 resorts in Texas that make the perfect “staycation” destination:

Houston

The Post Oak Hotel at Uptown Houston

1600 W Loop S, Houston, Texas

Hotel Granduca Houston

1080 Uptown Park Blvd, Houston, Texas

Galveston

Hotel Galvez & Spa

2024 Seawall Blvd, Galveston, Texas

San Antonio

La Cantera Resort & Spa

16641 La Cantera Pkwy, San Antonio, Texas

JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa

23808 Resort Pkwy, San Antonio, Texas

Austin

Four Seasons Hotel Austin

98 San Jacinto Blvd, Austin, Texas

Lake Austin Spa Resort

1705 S Quinlan Park Rd, Austin, Texas

Dallas

Four Seasons Resort and Club Dallas at Las Colinas

4150 N MacArthur Blvd, Irving, Texas

The Ritz-Carlton

2121 McKinney Avenue, Dallas, Texas

Grapevine

Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center

1501 Gaylord Trail, Grapevine, Texas