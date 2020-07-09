15 dive bars Houstonians most recommend

Bars may be closed, but you can still put places on your to-do list for when they open back up.

If you are looking for some good dive bars to go to after the pandemic, your fellow Houstonians have just the places for you. We asked KPRC 2′s Facebook followers for suggestions and here’s what they came up with:

1. Lola’s Depot

2327 Grant St

2. Bareback Bar & Icehouse

19940 Kuykendahl Rd

3. Prohibition Texas Bar

26420 Preston Ave

4. The Farm Drinkery

16646 Champion Forest Dr

5. Cecil’s Pub

600 W Gray St

6. Irish Pub Kenneally’s

2111 South Shepherd Dr

7. Playground Sports Bar

9130 Galveston Rd

8. Ray Ray’s Sports Bar

101 Collingsworth St

9. West Alabama Ice House

1919 West Alabama St

10. Marquis II

2631 Bissonnet St

11. Bobcat Teddy’s Icehouse

2803 White Oak Dr

12. Howl at the Moon

612 Hadley St

13. Shorty’s Sports Bar

7433 1/2, Navigation Blvd

14. Bombshell’s Restaurant & Bar

Multiple locations

15. Warren’s Inn

307 Travis St