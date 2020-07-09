15 dive bars Houstonians most recommend

Bars may be closed, but you can still put places on your to-do list for when they open back up.
If you are looking for some good dive bars to go to after the pandemic, your fellow Houstonians have just the places for you. We asked KPRC 2′s Facebook followers for suggestions and here’s what they came up with:
1. Lola’s Depot
2327 Grant St
19940 Kuykendahl Rd
26420 Preston Ave
16646 Champion Forest Dr
5. Cecil’s Pub
600 W Gray St
2111 South Shepherd Dr
9130 Galveston Rd
101 Collingsworth St
1919 West Alabama St
10. Marquis II
2631 Bissonnet St
2803 White Oak Dr
12. Howl at the Moon
612 Hadley St
7433 1/2, Navigation Blvd
14. Bombshell’s Restaurant & Bar
Multiple locations
15. Warren’s Inn
307 Travis St