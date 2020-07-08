The story behind the creation of Texas Toast

Has it ever crossed your mind that no other state has its own toast?

Among all the foods the Lone Star state has introduced, Texas Toast is likely the simplest and most devoured creation.

According to Eater, Texas Toast was invented in 1941 when a manager at the Pig Stand restaurant in Beaumont asked a local bakery for thicker sliced bread.

However, the slices were too thick to fit in the restaurant’s toasters.

Before the bread was thrown, a line cook came up with a solution to butter the slice on both sides and toast it on the fry grill.

And that’s how Texas Toast came to be!

Today, Texas Toast is served as a side or with sandwiches at tons of restaurants for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

True Texans should already know, but in case you don’t, here’s how to make Texas Toast at home.