This entertainer’s home in the Heights comes with an ice house, $1.5 million price tag

HOUSTON – On the hunt for a home in Houston that offers entertainment capabilities aplenty? A new listing posted by the Houston Association of Realtors shows an estate that comes with an ice house and a $1.5 million price tag situated in one of the city’s most coveted neighborhoods.

Nestled on a .15-acre lot in the Heights, 1305 Ashland Street spans 4,102-square-feet of living space and features two stories, three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, one half bath and an unfinished two-car garage.

The highlight of this custom-built entertainer’s home is the ice house that’s outfitted with a bar area, an antique shuffleboard table from the late 1920s, concrete polished floors and a glass garage door that opens up to the backyard. Other amenities include a wine room, study room and home gym.

Built in 2013, the contemporary abode also comes with a gorgeous welcoming front porch and an over-sized covered back porch with a built-in gas grill, fireplace and a glass accordion door that opens into the living area.

Details throughout the home include antique oak wood floors and industrial-chic decor that offer a rustic yet elegant feel, per the listing’s official description posted on HAR.com.

