Just listed: Traditional 1930s River Oaks home boasts elegance, historic charm

HOUSTON – Are elegant, historic and spacious some of the must-have attributes of your dream home? If your answer is yes, then you might want to check out this Houston estate for sale that offers just that and more.

Situated on a half-acre lot in the heart of the exclusive River Oaks neighborhood, the posh residence at 3640 Inwood Drive is described as a rare Houston treasure of historical significance by the Houston Association of Realtors.

Built in 1939, this piece of traditional architecture sports six to seven spacious bedrooms, seven full baths, one half bath, 9,270-square-feet of living space and a three-car garage.

The gracious two-story abode also comes with an oversized entry, formal living, dining and study rooms and den with open floor plan, all outfitted with colonial features.

The fenced backyard features a pool, covered deck with outdoor kitchen and fireplace, lounging areas and lush landscaping, great for outdoor entertainment. Other amenities at the home include a cabana room, media room and exercise room.

Enamored by the features and wondering what the price tag is? How does sweet $5,495,000 sound?

Keep on scrolling to take a virtual tour inside the multimillion-dollar Bayou City property.

To check out more details, click here.

3640 Inwood Drive (HAR)

