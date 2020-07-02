One-of-a-kind mid-century Houston home offers modern living for $675,000

HOUSTON – Boasting high ceilings, ample rooms and a private front yard with a pond, this custom-built mid-century Houston home offers modern living and charm for $674,900.

Built in 1958, the two-story residence at 10607 Olympia Drive in Briar Forest measures 3,502-square-feet and comes with four bedrooms, two full baths, one half bath and a four-vehicle carport.

The property also sports a bonus room that could be used as a guest bedroom, office, exercise room or storage room.

Highlights throughout the home include wood, brick and stone accents, custom programed lighting and custom black walnut cabinets, per the listing’s official description on HAR.com.

Take a peek inside this one-of-a-kind Bayou City estate through the pictures below.

For more details, click here.

