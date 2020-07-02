How to keep your pets calm, safe while fireworks are popping

With Independence Day on the horizon, there will be plenty of celebrations and fireworks. While it might be a party for you, it’s not so much for your pets.
When it comes to fireworks, our pets can get into situations in which they are panicked, or even become injured.
If your pet has a fear of loud noises, here are some suggestions on how you can help keep the animal at ease, according to experts.
If you’ve discussed putting your pet on anti-anxiety medicine, be sure to give a practice dose before the big fireworks show to be sure you know how the pet will respond to the medication, the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals recommends.
And along with fireworks, the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and the Humane Society has more tips for keeping your pet safe during summer activities:
- Don’t leave your pet in a car (even with cracked windows).
- Be sure your pet has clean, fresh water accessible.
- Take walks early in the morning or later in the day, when it is cooler.
- Keep pets inside during the heat of the day.
- Keep your pets away from citronella candles, as they can be harmful if ingested.
- Keep them away from gardening products, fertilizer and pesticides.
- Do not apply sunscreen or bug spray to your pet. Instead, keep them in shaded areas.
- Don’t ever use products not specifically labeled for animals, unless your veterinarian instructs you otherwise.
- Do not allow your pet to eat table scraps or bones at your outdoor party. Fatty meats, desserts, and bones could give your pet gastrointestinal distress or much worse. Make sure your guests know that feeding your pet is not OK.