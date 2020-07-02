91ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (713) 778-4745.

Features

Blue Bell brings back their Milk & Cookies ice cream

Lauren Lewis

Tags: Ice Cream, Blue Bell, Food, Eating
Blue Bell is bringing back its Milk & Cookies Ice Cream flavor for National Ice Cream Month.
Blue Bell is bringing back its Milk & Cookies Ice Cream flavor for National Ice Cream Month. (Blue Bell)

Blue Bell Ice Cream is celebrating National Ice Cream Month by bringing back their milk and cookies flavor.

The flavor is a combination of their vanilla ice cream with chocolate chip cookie pieces.

This celebratory treat is available in either a pint or gallon.

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.