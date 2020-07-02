Blue Bell brings back their Milk & Cookies ice cream

Blue Bell Ice Cream is celebrating National Ice Cream Month by bringing back their milk and cookies flavor.
The flavor is a combination of their vanilla ice cream with chocolate chip cookie pieces.
This celebratory treat is available in either a pint or gallon.
