Study: These are the best places for young professionals to live in the Houston area

According to a new study, the best places for young professionals in the Houston area to live cross numerous counties and go far beyond the loop.
Niche, a site that researches neighborhoods, created a long list of the most recommended places for young professionals to live. The list is broken down by grade ratings.
To create the list, Niche used analytics and public data sources like the U.S. Census, to rank the areas. Factors like age, cost of living, access to restaurants and bars, all played a part. Grades are given based on how the places perform compared to the rest.
You can read the full list here.
A+ Rated
Nassau Bay (Harris County)
Benefits: #1 place to live in Harris County, good for families, public schools, nightlife, health and fitness spots, housing and jobs
Feel: Urban
Rent Median: $1,164
Median Home Value: $216,300
Southside Place (Harris County)
Benefits: Good for families, nightlife, health and fitness, jobs and commuting
Feel: Urban Suburban Mix
Rent Median: $887
Median Home Value: $1,324,200
West University Place (Harris County)
Benefits: Good for families, health and fitness, jobs and nightlife
Feel: Rural
Rent Median: $2,372
Median Home Value: $1,055,000
Bellaire (Harris County)
Benefits: Good for families, health and fitness spots and jobs
Feel: Sparse Suburban
Rent Median: $1,759
Median Home Value: $838,800
Seabrook (Harris County)
Benefits: Public schools, jobs, good for families, nightlife and diversity
Feel: Dense Suburban
Rent Median: $1,098
Median Home Value: $232,600
Hedwig Village (Harris County)
Benefits: Public schools, good for families, diversity, health and fitness spots, jobs, and nightlife
Feel: Urban Suburban Mix
Rent Median: $1,176
Median Home Value: $1,181,900
Sugar Land (Fort Bend County)
Benefits: Public schools, good for families, jobs, diversity, housing and health and fitness spots
Feel: Sparse Suburban
Rent Median: $1,719
Median Home Value: $309,000
Cinco Ranch (Fort Bend County)
Benefits: Public schools, good for families, jobs, housing, health and fitness spots and diversity
Feel: Dense Suburban
Rent Median: $1,375
Median Home Value: $362,100
Spring Valley Village (Harris County)
Benefits: Good for families, public schools, jobs, health and fitness spots, housing, nightlife and commuting
Feel: Rural
Rent Median: $3,501
Median Home Value: $711,900
New Territory (Fort Bend County)
Benefits: Good for families, jobs, housing, diversity and health and fitness spots
Feel: Sparse Suburban
Rent Median: $1,554
Median Home Value: $276,800
Greatwood (Fort Bend County)
Benefits: Good for families, jobs, health and fitness spots, housing and diversity
Feel: Sparse Suburban
Rent Median: $2,000
Median Home Value: $322,000
Bunker Hill Village (Harris County)
Benefits: Public schools, good for families, health and fitness spots, nightlife and jobs
Feel: Rural
Rent Median: $3,501
Median Home Value: $1,415,100
League City (Galveston County)
Benefits: Good for families, jobs, diversity, public schools, housing and outdoor activities
Feel: Dense Suburban
Rent Median: $1,311
Median Home Value: $232,500
Friendswood (Galveston County)
Benefits: Public schools, good for families, housing, jobs, diversity and outdoor activities
Feel: Sparse Suburban
Rent Median: $1,251
Median Home Value: $263,000
Piney Point Village (Harris County)
Benefits: Good for families, public schools, health and fitness spots, jobs and nightlife
Feel: Rural
Rent Median: $2,750
Median Home Value: $1,838,400
Pearland (Brazoria County)
Benefits: Good for families, jobs, diversity, public schools, housing and outdoor activities
Feel: Sparse Suburban
Rent Median: $1,357
Median Home Value: $224,600
Meadows Place (Fort Bend County)
Benefits: Public schools, good for families, jobs, diversity, housing and health and fitness spots
Feel: Sparse Suburban
Rent Median: $1,657
Median Home Value: $170,600
Pecan Grove (Fort Bend County)
Benefits: Good for families, jobs, public schools, housing and diversity
Feel: Sparse Suburban
Rent Median: $1,210
Median Home Value: $232,500
Missouri City (Fort Bend County)
Benefits: Diversity, good for families, jobs, public schools and housing
Feel: Rural
Rent Median: $1,603
Median Home Value: $180,800
Katy (Waller County)
Benefits: Good for families, public schools, housing, diversity and jobs
Feel: Sparse Suburban
Rent Median: $980
Median Home Value: $192,300
El Lago (Harris County)
Benefits: Urban Suburban Mix
Feel: Urban Suburban Mix
Rent Median: $1,346
Median Home Value: $207,500
A Rated
Stafford (Fort Bend County)
Benefits: Diversity, jobs, health and fitness spots, good for families and nightlife
Feel: Urban Suburban Mix
Rent Median: $1,231
Median Home Value: $172,500
Hunters Creek Village (Harris County)
Benefits: Good for families, public schools, health and fitness spots and nightlife
Feel: Rural
Rent Median: $1,159
Median Home Value: $1,675,800
Jersey Village (Harris County)
Benefits: Public schools, good for families and diversity
Feel: Urban Suburban Mix
Rent Median: $1,101
Median Home Value: $268,900
Shenandoah (Montgomery County)
Benefits: Public schools, jobs, good for families, nightlife and health and fitness spots
Feel: Urban Suburban Mix
Rent Median: $1,085
Median Home Value: $247,200
Atascocita (Harris County)
Benefits: Diversity, good for families, jobs, public schools and housing
Feel: Sparse Suburban
Rent Median: $1,398
Median Home Value: $186,800
Kemah (Galveston County)
Benefits: Public schools, good for families, nightlife and diversity
Feel: Sparse Suburban
Rent Median: $1,416
Median Home Value: $196,400
Oak Ridge North (Montgomery County)
Benefits: Public schools, jobs, good for families, nightlife and health and fitness spots
Feel: Rural
Rent Median: $1,935
Median Home Value: $209,000
A- Rated
Galveston (Galveston County)
Benefits: Nightlife, diversity, outdoor activities, weather, commuting
Feel: Urban Suburban Mix
Rent Median: $936
Median Home Value: $170,100
Bacliff (Galveston County)
Benefits: Nightlife, diversity and cost of living
Feel: Suburban Rural Mix
Rent Median: $842
Median Home Value: $99,700
Conroe (Montgomery County)
Benefits: Diversity, jobs, public schools good for families
Feel: Dense Suburban
Rent Median: $1,018
Median Home Value: $177,700
Spring (Harris County)
Benefits: Diversity and jobs
Feel: Rural
Rent Median: $1,369
Median Home Value: $146,900