Study: These are the best places for young professionals to live in the Houston area

According to a new study, the best places for young professionals in the Houston area to live cross numerous counties and go far beyond the loop.

Niche, a site that researches neighborhoods, created a long list of the most recommended places for young professionals to live. The list is broken down by grade ratings.

To create the list, Niche used analytics and public data sources like the U.S. Census, to rank the areas. Factors like age, cost of living, access to restaurants and bars, all played a part. Grades are given based on how the places perform compared to the rest.

A+ Rated

Nassau Bay (Harris County)

Benefits: #1 place to live in Harris County, good for families, public schools, nightlife, health and fitness spots, housing and jobs

Feel: Urban

Rent Median: $1,164

Median Home Value: $216,300

Southside Place (Harris County)

Benefits: Good for families, nightlife, health and fitness, jobs and commuting

Feel: Urban Suburban Mix

Rent Median: $887

Median Home Value: $1,324,200

West University Place (Harris County)

Benefits: Good for families, health and fitness, jobs and nightlife

Feel: Rural

Rent Median: $2,372

Median Home Value: $1,055,000

Bellaire (Harris County)

Benefits: Good for families, health and fitness spots and jobs

Feel: Sparse Suburban

Rent Median: $1,759

Median Home Value: $838,800

Seabrook (Harris County)

Benefits: Public schools, jobs, good for families, nightlife and diversity

Feel: Dense Suburban

Rent Median: $1,098

Median Home Value: $232,600

Hedwig Village (Harris County)

Benefits: Public schools, good for families, diversity, health and fitness spots, jobs, and nightlife

Feel: Urban Suburban Mix

Rent Median: $1,176

Median Home Value: $1,181,900

Sugar Land (Fort Bend County)

Benefits: Public schools, good for families, jobs, diversity, housing and health and fitness spots

Feel: Sparse Suburban

Rent Median: $1,719

Median Home Value: $309,000

Cinco Ranch (Fort Bend County)

Benefits: Public schools, good for families, jobs, housing, health and fitness spots and diversity

Feel: Dense Suburban

Rent Median: $1,375

Median Home Value: $362,100

Spring Valley Village (Harris County)

Benefits: Good for families, public schools, jobs, health and fitness spots, housing, nightlife and commuting

Feel: Rural

Rent Median: $3,501

Median Home Value: $711,900

New Territory (Fort Bend County)

Benefits: Good for families, jobs, housing, diversity and health and fitness spots

Feel: Sparse Suburban

Rent Median: $1,554

Median Home Value: $276,800

Greatwood (Fort Bend County)

Benefits: Good for families, jobs, health and fitness spots, housing and diversity

Feel: Sparse Suburban

Rent Median: $2,000

Median Home Value: $322,000

Bunker Hill Village (Harris County)

Benefits: Public schools, good for families, health and fitness spots, nightlife and jobs

Feel: Rural

Rent Median: $3,501

Median Home Value: $1,415,100

League City (Galveston County)

Benefits: Good for families, jobs, diversity, public schools, housing and outdoor activities

Feel: Dense Suburban

Rent Median: $1,311

Median Home Value: $232,500

Friendswood (Galveston County)

Benefits: Public schools, good for families, housing, jobs, diversity and outdoor activities

Feel: Sparse Suburban

Rent Median: $1,251

Median Home Value: $263,000

Piney Point Village (Harris County)

Benefits: Good for families, public schools, health and fitness spots, jobs and nightlife

Feel: Rural

Rent Median: $2,750

Median Home Value: $1,838,400

Pearland (Brazoria County)

Benefits: Good for families, jobs, diversity, public schools, housing and outdoor activities

Feel: Sparse Suburban

Rent Median: $1,357

Median Home Value: $224,600

Meadows Place (Fort Bend County)

Benefits: Public schools, good for families, jobs, diversity, housing and health and fitness spots

Feel: Sparse Suburban

Rent Median: $1,657

Median Home Value: $170,600

Pecan Grove (Fort Bend County)

Benefits: Good for families, jobs, public schools, housing and diversity

Feel: Sparse Suburban

Rent Median: $1,210

Median Home Value: $232,500

Missouri City (Fort Bend County)

Benefits: Diversity, good for families, jobs, public schools and housing

Feel: Rural

Rent Median: $1,603

Median Home Value: $180,800

Katy (Waller County)

Benefits: Good for families, public schools, housing, diversity and jobs

Feel: Sparse Suburban

Rent Median: $980

Median Home Value: $192,300

El Lago (Harris County)

Benefits: Urban Suburban Mix

Feel: Urban Suburban Mix

Rent Median: $1,346

Median Home Value: $207,500

A Rated

Stafford (Fort Bend County)

Benefits: Diversity, jobs, health and fitness spots, good for families and nightlife

Feel: Urban Suburban Mix

Rent Median: $1,231

Median Home Value: $172,500

Hunters Creek Village (Harris County)

Benefits: Good for families, public schools, health and fitness spots and nightlife

Feel: Rural

Rent Median: $1,159

Median Home Value: $1,675,800

Jersey Village (Harris County)

Benefits: Public schools, good for families and diversity

Feel: Urban Suburban Mix

Rent Median: $1,101

Median Home Value: $268,900

Shenandoah (Montgomery County)

Benefits: Public schools, jobs, good for families, nightlife and health and fitness spots

Feel: Urban Suburban Mix

Rent Median: $1,085

Median Home Value: $247,200

Atascocita (Harris County)

Benefits: Diversity, good for families, jobs, public schools and housing

Feel: Sparse Suburban

Rent Median: $1,398

Median Home Value: $186,800

Kemah (Galveston County)

Benefits: Public schools, good for families, nightlife and diversity

Feel: Sparse Suburban

Rent Median: $1,416

Median Home Value: $196,400

Oak Ridge North (Montgomery County)

Benefits: Public schools, jobs, good for families, nightlife and health and fitness spots

Feel: Rural

Rent Median: $1,935

Median Home Value: $209,000

A- Rated

Galveston (Galveston County)

Benefits: Nightlife, diversity, outdoor activities, weather, commuting

Feel: Urban Suburban Mix

Rent Median: $936

Median Home Value: $170,100

Bacliff (Galveston County)

Benefits: Nightlife, diversity and cost of living

Feel: Suburban Rural Mix

Rent Median: $842

Median Home Value: $99,700

Conroe (Montgomery County)

Benefits: Diversity, jobs, public schools good for families

Feel: Dense Suburban

Rent Median: $1,018

Median Home Value: $177,700

Spring (Harris County)

Benefits: Diversity and jobs

Feel: Rural

Rent Median: $1,369

Median Home Value: $146,900