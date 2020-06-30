Houston's 4 best spots to score sushi, without breaking the bank

Craving sushi?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable sushi outlets in Houston, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you're on the hunt.

1. Hokkaido Japanese Restaurant

Photo: nhat h./Yelp

Topping the list is Hokkaido Japanese Restaurant. Located at 9108 Bellaire Blvd., Suite B, in Sharpstown, the sushi bar and Japanese spot is the highest-rated budget-friendly sushi spot in Houston, boasting four stars out of 806 reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Tom K., who reviewed Hokkaido Japanese Restaurant on June 15, wrote, "I was on the hunt for affordable yet good sushi when I came across Hokkaido. Probably one of the better sushi restaurants in Houston for the price."

Yelper Sophie T. wrote, "This is my all time favorite restaurant! My family and I come here every other week! This place serves sushi as well as other Japanese dishes."

2. Papa Yu

Photo: papa yu/Yelp

Next up is Spring Branch West's Papa Yu, situated at 1037 Blalock Road. With 4.5 stars out of 168 reviews on Yelp, the sushi bar, which offers poke, desserts and more, has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for a low-priced option.

As to what the business is known for, "We like to make food the way you like it," it notes on Yelp in the section explaining specialties. "Here at Papa Yu's, tell us how you want it, so we can make it. At Papa Yu's we make poke, sushi and dessert!"

3. Genji Japanese Restaurant & Karaoke Bar

Photo: tam n./Yelp

Briarforest Area's Genji Japanese Restaurant & Karaoke Bar, located at 11124 Westheimer Road, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the low-priced sushi bar, Japanese and karaoke spot four stars out of 190 reviews.

Yelper Jennifer T., who reviewed Genji Japanese Restaurant & Karaoke Bar on Jan. 23, wrote, "Such a good place for groups and a fun time. Love the food here! "

Yelper Ben T. wrote, "Had the katsu curry...let me tell ya. bombdotcom! Then there's the macaroni gratin that's very popular, but in my opinion...OK... Service was great..which is also a double plus! Late night eats for sure!"

4. Jin Bento

Photo: saba n./Yelp

Downtown, check out Jin Bento, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 31 reviews on Yelp. Dig in at the sushi bar and Japanese spot by heading over to 914 Main St.

Yelper Hanna N., who reviewed Jin Bento on April 23 wrote, "Had a delightful experience at this wonderful place. It is safe to say this is the best and most authentic Japanese restaurant in the Houston area."

Yelper Ryan R. wrote, "Jin Bento is the best order-at-the-counter sushi I've ever had. All of the food is of very high quality. This establishment offers sushi, sides such as squid, seaweed salads and hot dishes."

