Explore the 4 top spots in Houston's Greater Eastwood neighborhood

1. Treats Of Mexico

Topping the list is candy store Treats of Mexico, which offers shaved ice, ice cream and frozen yogurt and more. Located at 724 Telephone, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting five stars out of 103 reviews on Yelp.

The shop serves up traditional candy and frozen treats from Mexico. The display racks contain pre-packaged candies, while the kitchen menu includes concha ice cream sandwiches, chamoyada (shaved ice), mangonadas and corn in a cup.

2. Mandola's Deli

Next up is deli and Italian spot Mandola's Deli, serving sandwiches and more, situated at 4105 Leeland St. With 4.5 stars out of 277 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

This spot was named one of Houston's best sandwich shops by the Houston Press last year. Besides po'boy sandwiches, the deli offers Italian specialties like lasagna, spaghetti, sausage links, chicken Marsala and pizza. (Check out the entire menu here.)

3. Maga's Cafe

Breakfast and brunch and Mexican spot Maga's Cafe, which offers burgers and more, is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 1123 Dumble St., 4.5 stars out of 114 reviews.

On the menu, look for Mexican fare like enchiladas, burritos and flautas. The spot also has American diner staples like cheeseburgers, wings and cheesesteaks. Try ordering the queso dip to start, along with the fish tacos plate and the stuffed eggplant.

4. Coral Sword

Coral Sword, a cafe that offers tabletop games and more, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 96 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1318 Telephone Road to see for yourself.

This cafe has a small menu with coffee and tea drinks, as well as snacks like pizza, chicken strips, French toast sticks, muffins and doughnuts. There are also grab-n-go sandwiches, beer on tap and desserts. The spot hosts board game events and has a broadcasting booth to stream video game tournaments.

