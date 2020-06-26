85ºF

What are the most popular dog breeds in Houston? This new study by Rover ranks them.

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Contributor

HOUSTON – Houston loves their dogs, but have you wondered which breed tops all?

Rover.com conducted a survey for pet parents to determine which breed is the most favorite in the U.S. Currently, Mixed breed dogs, Labrador Retrievers and Chihuahuas round up the top three in the nation.

Locally in Houston, five adorable breeds made the top five, with three of them ranked higher nationally.

See which breeds made it to the top:

1. Miniature Schnauzer

With many high-rises and apartment buildings in the Houston area, it’s no surprise that the Miniature Schnauzer is the perfect dog for apartment life. They pack a punch in a small body and have tons of energy for playtime and attention.

2. Maltese

Although Malteses tend to be a bit stubborn, they can be outgoing and affectionate. They also don’t require as much exercise as other similar breeds.

3. Dachshund

Dachshunds are full of personality and are loyal to their owners. They do require a lot of patience to train, though, but the results are worth it in the end.

4. Boxer

Boxers are very protective to their family and make wonderful companions. If you are looking for an active pup with loads of energy, consider this breed.

5. Pomeranian

These fox-like pups require attention everywhere they go! If you are looking for a dog that’s easy to show tricks, Poms are just perfect for it.

