These Texas observatories are some of the best places to stargaze

HOUSTON – Every Texan knows “the stars at night are big and bright.”

If you want to level up your stargazing, you might want to plan a trip to an observatory in the future.

While some university-run observatories are for student use only, there are others that allow visitors.

Here are four observatories in Texas that welcome public visitors to stargaze.

425 Linden St, Keene, Texas

Star parties are regularly scheduled for the first and third Friday night of each month.

Join a party on the SWAU Thomsen Observatory homepage.

14801 FM-182, Clifton, Texas

Open to the public every third Saturday of the month. Attendees are strongly encouraged to register for star parties in advance.

Events are temporarily suspended as a precaution during the pandemic. Keep on eye on the events calendar for updates.

16942 Ranch Road 2341 Burnet, Texas

Available only for private viewings Wednesday through Sunday. You may call (512) 334-2070 or sign-up at guest services to make a reservation.

County Road 124, Nacogdoches, Texas

Public viewing sessions will be announced on the SFA Observatory Facebook page.