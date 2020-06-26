These Texas observatories are some of the best places to stargaze

HOUSTON – Every Texan knows “the stars at night are big and bright.”
If you want to level up your stargazing, you might want to plan a trip to an observatory in the future.
While some university-run observatories are for student use only, there are others that allow visitors.
Here are four observatories in Texas that welcome public visitors to stargaze.
Thomsen Observatory
425 Linden St, Keene, Texas
Star parties are regularly scheduled for the first and third Friday night of each month.
Join a party on the SWAU Thomsen Observatory homepage.
Paul and Jane Meyer Observatory
14801 FM-182, Clifton, Texas
Open to the public every third Saturday of the month. Attendees are strongly encouraged to register for star parties in advance.
Events are temporarily suspended as a precaution during the pandemic. Keep on eye on the events calendar for updates.
Eagle Eye Observatory
16942 Ranch Road 2341 Burnet, Texas
Available only for private viewings Wednesday through Sunday. You may call (512) 334-2070 or sign-up at guest services to make a reservation.
Stephen F. Austin State University Observatory
County Road 124, Nacogdoches, Texas
Public viewing sessions will be announced on the SFA Observatory Facebook page.