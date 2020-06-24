Houston's 4 top spots for cheap bubble tea

Got a hankering for bubble tea?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable bubble tea spots in Houston, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to meet your needs.

1. New Tapioca Master

Photo: quoc t./Yelp

Topping the list is New Tapioca Master. Located at 12303 Jones Road, Suite 100, the spot to score coffee and tea, juices and smoothies and bubble tea is the highest-rated low-priced bubble tea spot in Houston, boasting five stars out of 321 reviews on Yelp.

If you're hungry for more, we found these details about New Tapioca Master.

"Hot teas and coffee available all winter long!" it states on Yelp in the section about specialties.

2. Tapioca House

Photo: renee w./Yelp

Next up is Sharpstown's Tapioca House, situated at 9104 Bellaire Blvd. With four stars out of 325 reviews on Yelp, the Taiwanese spot, which offers bubble tea and juices and smoothies, has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for a budget-friendly option.

The site has lots more information on Tapioca House.

"Best bubble tea and juice bar with a variety of delicious Taiwanese snacks," per the history section of the business's Yelp profile.

Concerning signature items, "Bubble tea and coffee, fresh fruit juice and smoothies," it states on Yelp in the section about specialties.

3. Nu Ice & Drinks

Photo: josie j./Yelp



Mid West's Nu Ice & Drinks, located at 5901 Westheimer Road, Suite B1, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the cheap spot to score ice cream and frozen yogurt, coffee and tea and bubble tea 4.5 stars out of 605 reviews.

The site has lots more information on Nu Ice & Drinks.

"In 2010, Nu Cafe opened its doors to the public," per the history section of the business's Yelp profile. "We started off as a full-fledged restaurant with rice and noodle dishes, along with drinks and shaved ice. We were the first and original food establishment to serve snowflake ice in Texas."

Regarding signature items, "Houston's premium bubble tea and shaved ice shop since 2010," it states on Yelp in the section highlighting specialties.

4. 7 Leaves Cafe

Photo: sen n./Yelp

This outpost of the popular chain 7 Leaves Cafe, a spot to score coffee and tea and bubble tea in Sharpstown, is another much-loved, affordable go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 367 Yelp reviews. Head over to 9798 Bellaire Blvd., Suite B, to see for yourself.

Yelper Kirsten D., who reviewed 7 Leaves Cafe on March 21, wrote, "Very good. The service was quick... and the tea was good. I got it 50% sweet, which was perfect and really hit the spot. I'll definitely come back again."

Carito P. noted, "Friends wanted to get some tapioca and invited me to come over to try this place out. Right now place is pick up only. I decided to get a taro milk tea. It was really good and place was super clean."

