Houston's top 4 florists, ranked

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top florists in Houston, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're in the market for florists.

1. Valentine Florist

Photo: Valentine Florist/Yelp

First on the list is Valentine Florist. Located at 6009 Richmond Ave., Suite 125, in Mid West, the florist is the highest-rated florist in Houston, boasting five stars out of 171 reviews on Yelp.

2. Trader Joe's

Photo: marjorie s./Yelp

Next up is Greenway's Trader Joe's, a location of the chain, situated at 2922 S. Shepherd Drive. With 4.5 stars out of 415 reviews on Yelp, the grocery store and florist has proved to be a local favorite.

3. The Cutting Garden

Photo: taylor m./Yelp



The Cutting Garden, located at 9039 Katy Freeway, Suite 211, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the florist five stars out of 98 reviews.

4. Scent & Violet

Photo: Scent & Violet/Yelp

Scent & Violet, a florist and floral designer spot in Eldridge, is another much-loved go-to, with five stars out of 32 Yelp reviews. Head over to 12811 Westheimer Road to see for yourself.

