Look inside this majestic Houston home for sale that resembles a French castle

HOUSTON – Located in the Champions subdivision in northwest Houston, this majestic estate, built to resemble the castles of Normandy, France, is on the market for $12,000,000.

Known as Chateau Cocomar, the sprawling 37,132-square-foot abode sits on a 7.28-acre wooded lot and boasts seven private suites with sitting areas, nine full baths, nine half baths and comes complete with a ballroom. Amenities include a billiard room, poker room, library, elevator and a basement cellar.

Originally built as a single-family home in 2005, the posh property currently serves a private event venue that can accommodate nearly 1000 guests with ample parking for all and a circular driveway for easy valet service, according to the official listing posted on HAR.com.

The inside of this lavish home is adorned with beautiful chandeliers, marble flooring, antique fixtures imported from Europe and several 200-year old fireplaces.

Outdoors, impeccable lush grounds, a majestic Italian fountain, and an enchanting gazebo offer a fairytale-like setting.

Enamored? Pony up $12 million and 14525 Champions Drive is yours for the taking.

Alright, now for those of us who can only dream about owning a home with that price tag, it’s time to scroll below to take a peek inside the stunning, one-of-a-kind Bayou City castle.

