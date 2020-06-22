Houstonians share sweet messages for Father’s Day

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

HOUSTON – Happy Father’s Day!

Families came together Sunday to show appreciation for their dads, step-dads, grandfathers, and fathers to their children.

Here are the sweet messages Houstonians are sharing for Father’s Day:

“My husband with our girls. Could not have been blessed with a better father for our girls. Happy Father’s day 💖”

“Living a Blessed life.. Dad of 4🙏”

“This is my favorite gift from my family. It’s a Morse Code bracelet. It states ‘See you in Heaven, love Landon.' In memory of my son that passed.”

“My kids have the best daddy! Always loving and working hard for his family! ❤️”