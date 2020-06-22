Explore the 4 most popular spots in Houston's Golfcrest neighborhood

Looking to uncover all that Golfcrest has to offer? Get to know this Houston neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a bakery to a diner.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Golfcrest, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. The Original Kolache Shoppe

Photo: angela l./Yelp

Topping the list is bakery, breakfast and brunch and Czech spot The Original Kolache Shoppe. Located at 5404 Telephone Road, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting five stars out of 217 reviews on Yelp.

This family-run business has been open since 1956. The spot serves up Czech Klobasniky (savory pastry roll), kolaches (sweet-filled puffy pastry), croissants, turnovers, cinnamon rolls and cookies. (Explore the entire menu here.)

2. The French Fry House

Photo: deb a./Yelp

Next up is traditional American spot The French Fry House, which offers comfort food and more, situated at 5740 S. Wayside Drive With 4.5 stars out of 190 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

On the menu, look for comfort food favorites like French fries and egg rolls. Look for the Big Tex fries with brisket, cheese, sour cream and jalapeño, the Buffalo chicken fries with fried chicken tenders, Buffalo sauce, cheese, ranch and bacon and the boudin egg rolls.

3. Spanky's

Photo: MArk B./Yelp

Spanky's, a spot to score pizza and more, is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 4659 Telephone Road, four stars out of 272 reviews.

This spot has been serving up pizza in the East End since 1976. In addition to signature pizzas, the menu features salads, pasta, sandwiches, wings and burgers. (Check out the full menu here.)

4. Frank's Grill

Photo: H L./Yelp

Frank's Grill, a diner and breakfast and brunch and traditional American spot, is another neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 159 Yelp reviews. Head over to 4702 Telephone Road to see for yourself.

This breakfast and lunch spot serves up morning staples like French toast, pancakes, waffles and omelettes. Lunch options include club sandwiches and burgers.

