Celebrate alongside dad this Father’s Day with these 5 Houston area deals

HOUSTON – It’s Father’s Day! Do you still need a little help finding places to take your pops that won’t break the bank? No worries, we know times are tough right now, so we’ve got you covered with affordable treats and eats you can enjoy alongside dad while spending some quality time together.
$28 brunch plate at Weights and Measures
This casual neighborhood restaurant, bakeshop and bar is offering an Aussie inspired mixed grilled brunch platter for $28.
The platter includes lamb chop, pork steak, beef medallion, smoked link sausage, bacon, grilled tomatoes, mushrooms, sunny side up egg, breakfast potatoes, traditional gravy and a small Bobby Dazzler Australian tasting courtesy of Platypus Brewing, Houston.
The establishment, located in a 1950s industrial warehouse, offers a comfortable and welcoming place for dinning, relaxing and sharing great experiences, according to its website.
Address: 2808 Caroline Street
Sunday hours: Open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Treat your dad to two pints of ice cream for $15 from La Argentina Gelato & Coffee
Did someone else already treat your dad to brunch? It’s your turn to take him for a sweet delight.
Stop by any of the ice cream parlors two Houston area locations to shop its Father’s Day deal that includes two combo pints for $15.
Houston location: 6363 San Felipe Street Suite 200
Open Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Katy location: 3750 S Mason Road Suite 200
Open Sunday from noon to 9 p.m.
Watch some cool rides and listen to live music for free at Trader’s Village
Spend the day with dad at Traders Village for its Fourth Annual Father’s Day Out Concert and Car Show.
This event is completely free. Just let the person at the entrance know you’re there as a spectator and all you have to pay for is $5 parking.
Address: 7979 N Eldridge Parkway
Sunday hours: Open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Father’s Day Out event will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Give the gift of beer: 4-pack of beer plus two True Anomaly glasses
True Anomaly Brewing is running a $40 Father’s Day deal that includes a four-pack of its Crowler beers and two True Anomaly glasses of your choice.
The Houston brewery serves hopped-up brews, Belgian ales and wild and sour fermented explorations.
Its Crowler beer options include:
- Little Joe II: Hoppy Pilsner
- Sabro Park: Pale Ale
- Ben's House IPA: East End IPA
- Jupiter Drops: DDH Imperial NEIPA
- Small Giant: Grisette
- Dark Matter: Belgian Dubbel
- Sally: Fruited Sour- Strawberry + Rhubarb
- Mae: Fruited Sour- BlackBerry + cherry
- Sixteen Sunsets: Citra DDH Belgian Tripel
This deal is also available for pick up.
Address: 2012 Dallas Street
Sunday hours: Taproom is open from noon to 8 p.m.
Dinner with dad: $20 steaks and two $5 classic cocktails at Roadster Grill
Treat your dad to steak night at Roadster Grill at Eighteen36. The Greek-American diner, which has a 4.5-star rating on Google, will have $20 steaks and $5 Old Fashions and Manhattans all-day Sunday.
Address: 2221 W Alabama Street
Sunday hours: Dine in from 10 a.m. to midnight