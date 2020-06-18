Apartments for rent in Houston: What will $900 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Houston?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring apartment rentals in Houston if you don't want to spend more than $900/month on rent.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

7324 Skillman St. (Brays Oaks)

Listed at $802/month, this 503-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot is located at 7324 Skillman St.

In the residence, you can anticipate a walk-in closet, hardwood flooring and a fireplace. Building amenities include on-site laundry. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that this location requires a car for most errands, has minimal bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

1007 Cypress Station Drive

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 1007 Cypress Station Drive. It's listed for $808/month for its 553 square feet.

In the unit, you can expect a dishwasher and a balcony. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area requires a car for most errands and isn't particularly bikeable.

1830 Hollyoak Drive (Addicks Park Ten)

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1830 Hollyoak Drive that's going for $810/month.

In the apartment, you'll find a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate secured entry and assigned parking. Good news for animal lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area isn't very walkable, is somewhat bikeable and offers limited transit options.

90 Northpoint Drive (Greater Greenspoint)

Finally, check out this 644-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot that's located at 90 Northpoint Drive. It's listed for $815/month.

The building boasts a swimming pool, outdoor space, additional storage space and on-site laundry. The unit also includes a balcony and hardwood flooring. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area isn't very walkable, is bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

