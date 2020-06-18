5 commercial slogans and jingles that every Texan memorizes

If there’s a deal you’re chasin', exit I-10 and Mason to ___ ______ ______ __ ____.

Could you fill in the blanks? Probably so if you live in Houston.

Across the state, there are a handful of catchy advertisements from car promotions to grocery store commercials that viewers can’t help but recite or sing along to.

Here are five slogans and jingles used in commercials that every Texan memorizes:

1. ‘Don’t mess with Texas'

If you tell someone you’re from Texas, they’ll likely recite this back to you.

2. ‘Ford is the best in Texas'

Earlier this year, a study revealed the Ford F-150 is the most popular new vehicle purchased in the Lone Star State.

3. ‘That’s what I like about Texas'

Sorry if this one gets stuck in your head for the rest of the day.

4. ‘No store does more than my H-E-B'

This slogan couldn’t be more true. Texans sure do love their H-E-B.

5. ‘I’m Jim Adler, The Texas Hammer!'

From personal experience, this commercial wasn’t the first thing that came to my mind after surviving an 18-wheeler accident, but it was for nearly every single friend that checked in on me. So, it worked.

Do you have a favorite Texas commercial that didn’t make the list? If so, share it with us in the comments!