64ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (713) 778-4745.

64ºF

Features

This is the most popular new vehicle purchased in Texas

Briana Edwards, Digital Contributor

Tags: Features, Cars, Trucks, Texas, Houston
In this Jan. 9, 2020, photo pick-up trucks are lined up for sale on the sales lot at Betley Chevrolet dealership in Derry, N.H. On Thursday, Jan. 16, the Commerce Department releases U.S. retail sales data for December. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
In this Jan. 9, 2020, photo pick-up trucks are lined up for sale on the sales lot at Betley Chevrolet dealership in Derry, N.H. On Thursday, Jan. 16, the Commerce Department releases U.S. retail sales data for December. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

HOUSTON – Everyone knows Texans love their trucks.

A study by iSeeCars, an online vehicle search tool, shows the most-purchased new vehicle in the Lone Star State is the Ford F-150. The truck is the top new vehicle to buy in Houston, Dallas and San Antonio.

No. 7: 2012 Ford F-150 4WD
No. 7: 2012 Ford F-150 4WD (Ford Image)

Drivers in Austin are shopping more often for a Chevrolet Silverado 1500, but the F-150 is the capital’s most purchased used car.

The Ford F-150 is also the most popular vehicle in 31 other states.

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: