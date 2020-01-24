This is the most popular new vehicle purchased in Texas

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

HOUSTON – Everyone knows Texans love their trucks.

A study by iSeeCars, an online vehicle search tool, shows the most-purchased new vehicle in the Lone Star State is the Ford F-150. The truck is the top new vehicle to buy in Houston, Dallas and San Antonio.

No. 7: 2012 Ford F-150 4WD (Ford Image)

Drivers in Austin are shopping more often for a Chevrolet Silverado 1500, but the F-150 is the capital’s most purchased used car.

The Ford F-150 is also the most popular vehicle in 31 other states.