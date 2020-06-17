Houston's 4 top spots to score comfort food on the cheap

Looking to sample the best comfort food around town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable comfort food sources in Houston, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to satisfy your cravings.

1. The French Fry House

Photo: Deb A./Yelp

Topping the list is The French Fry House. Located at 5740 S. Wayside Drive in Golfcrest/Bellfort/Reveille, the traditional American spot, which offers comfort food and more, is the highest-rated low-priced comfort food spot in Houston, boasting 4.5 stars out of 188 reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Nicole S., who reviewed The French Fry House on Feb. 28, wrote, "Can I give six stars? Guess I just did. Love this place! Crazy delicious fries and the boudin egg rolls are worth a trip across town. I completely vouch for the Buffalo fries and the Big Tex fries."

Yelper Stephanie Z. wrote, "Yummy fries with even better toppings! Highly recommend the Big Tex just so you can eat the brisket! It was juicy and super flavorful!"

2. Gus's World Famous Fried Chicken

Photo: abbas d./Yelp

Next up is Washington Avenue Coalition / Memorial Park's Gus's World Famous Fried Chicken, situated at 1815 Washington Ave. It's a member of the well-known chain. With four stars out of 620 reviews on Yelp, the chicken shop and Southern spot, serving comfort food and more, has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for a cheap option.

Yelper Ivor S.., who reviewed Gus's World Famous Fried Chicken on March 4, wrote, "Fantastic fried chicken at this hole-in-the-wall place with an amazing atmosphere and great service. The mac and cheese is awesome! Very reasonably priced, we will be back."

J. S. noted, "I don't even know where to start here. This is probably some of the best chicken I've ever had in my life. It's perfectly spicy, always hot and fresh and the flavor is just amazing."

3. Tamales Don Pepe

Photo: jael m./Yelp

Willow Meadows/Willowbend Area's Tamales Don Pepe, located at 3816 Link Valley, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the cheap Mexican and breakfast and brunch spot, which offers comfort food and more, 4.5 stars out of 150 reviews.

The site has lots more information about Tamales Don Pepe.

"We opened Tamales Don Pepe on Cinco de Mayo 2018," according to the history section of the business's Yelp profile. "We brought our experience in Mexican food to Don Pepe's for everyone to enjoy."

Regarding signature items, "We prepare great Mexican breakfast, tamales and antojitos at reasonable prices, as well as hand made tamales Mexico city-style," it states on Yelp in the section explaining specialties.

4. Hanz Diner

Photo: steve r./Yelp

Hanz Diner, a traditional American and breakfast and brunch spot that offers comfort food and more in Greater Greenspoint, is another much-loved, affordable go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 146 Yelp reviews. Head over to 185 W. Dyna Drive to see for yourself.

The site has lots more information on Hanz Diner.

"Our grand opening was Dec. 8, 2015," it states on Yelp in the section about specialties. "We're going to make history serving all of Houston with our delicious comfort foods — y'all come see us!"

