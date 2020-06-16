This Spanish-style Houston home offers serenity, privacy, ample space for family and guests for $6M
A Spanish-style estate situated in Houston’s upscale Bunker Hill Village community just landed on the market for $6,150,000.
The 1.4-acre property, located at 406 Flintdale Road, sports a 13,984-square-foot main house with an elevator, ground-level guest quarters and an expansive backyard with a pool, loggia with summer kitchen and a basketball court.
Built in 2007, the lush two-story retreat also offers plenty of space for family and friends. It has seven spacious bedrooms, eight full baths, three half baths and a six-car garage. One feature that makes this residence unique is the grand atrium with a central fountain and a soaring ceiling that allows natural light to illuminate the home’s living areas.
Here’s a look at the official listing posted on HAR.com:
“A spectacular sanctuary encompassing over 1.3+ acres in scale offering a rare degree of opulence enhanced by the serenity and privacy of the surrounding wooded setting. This custom compound was masterfully created by Slovack-Bass from a distinctive design well-suited for grand-scale entertaining with substantial surfaces and regal reception spaces of impressive scale surrounding a grand atrium with soaring ceiling and central fountain. First-floor owner’s retreat with private garden terrace, lavish bath with fitness center, and separate dressing rooms. Extensive staff & guest accommodations. Butlers pantry. Elevator. Home generator. Crestron automation. Sports court. Loggia with summer kitchen connects to cabana or ground-level guest quarters and overlooks the seamless swimming pool and serene setting uninterrupted by underground utility lines. Ample parking with circle driveway and dually gated motor court with porte-cocheres and a pair of garages with total capacity for six vehicles.”
Scroll below to see the grandeur of this opulent multi-million-dollar Bayou City estate.
