HEARTWARMING: Father’s Day gifts Houston dads won’t ever forget

Father’s Day is right around the corner, and everyone wants to give their dad a memorable gift, but are you stumped? Here are some sweet, heartwarming gifts Houstonians have given or received on Father’s Day.

We hope these inspire you.

“We gave my dad a family portrait day after my grandson was born. It shows 4 generations. He passed away the following year. So thankful." - Facebook follower Gloria Weiser Ashbaugh

"I bought my dad a coffee cup that said "worlds best farter, er father " my dad laughed for a solid 5 minutes" - Instagram follower @canadian_sith

“I’m adopted and I wrote my dad a poem about being adopted. I woke up that morning and i wrote it in about 15 minutes. He died that October so I’m so glad that I got to share that with him!” - Instagram follower @dwise52

“Five years ago my daughter was born right before 2 a.m. on Father’s day morning. She turns 5 on Father’s Day on Sunday. Pretty sure that has to be one of the tops.” - Facebook follower Nicko Hamden

“Gift? No, he’s a blessing! Terrible twos? They don’t exist. He’s my heart! People say, ‘Good job!’ Job? It’s not a ‘job.’ It’s a blessing to be a Dad! My son is my heart, my everything! His first breath took mine away!” - Facebook follower Preston Lohmann

What's the best gift you've ever given or received for Father's Day? We'd love to put together a story of the most heartwarming stories. Photos and videos in the comments are most welcome! Posted by KPRC2 / Click2Houston on Monday, June 15, 2020

Do you remember what the best gift you’ve received on Father’s Day? Let us know in the comments below!