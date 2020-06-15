You have to see inside this tropical-inspired River Oaks home that’s up for grabs for $2.5 million

On the hunt for an indoor oasis in the Bayou City? Be sure to take a look at this tropical-inspired home situated in the exclusive River Oaks neighborhood that’s up for grabs for $2,450,000.

Located at 2504 Inwood Drive, the two-story retreat sits on a quarter-acre lot and boasts three to five bedrooms, three full baths, two half baths and 6,192 square feet of space.

As you step inside the home, you’ll encounter an impressive atrium entry with two 20-foot tall ficus trees, tropical plants and a leopard print floating staircase with a custom brass railing that ascends to the landing which features treetop views of the living area, according to the official listing posted on HAR.com.

The contemporary-style abode, built in 1976, has some outstanding amenities including a massive wine room with capacity for up to 3,000 bottles and a lagoon-style pool with a waterfall feature.

Here’s a look at more details from the official listing:

“Spacious master suite with private deck and recently updated master bath. Two water closets, glass-enclosed steam shower, and exceptional master closet plus access to an upstairs utility. A private study completes this retreat. The space transitions to a wonderful secondary suite that could be utilized as a second study, workout room, bedroom and accesses upstairs break & beverage bar, full bath bonus room with additional access to the balcony, Generator, mosquito system, two EV charging stations and much more!”

Scroll below to see inside the one-of-a-kind residence we’ve been babbling on and on about.

