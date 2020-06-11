Look inside: Modern Texas glass house offers visual harmony for $7.5 million

Nestled in one of Dallas’ most coveted neighborhoods, this modern and sleek glass house offers a serene and private setting perfect for those looking for visual harmony.

The one-level home sits on a 1.33-acre park-like lot with Live Oak and Red Oak trees and features an architecture design that makes it look as if it were floating.

Located at 11345 W Ricks Circle, the home also draws the eye with its marble elements. Its 6,325-square-feet of living space feature 10-rooms, including three bedrooms, a study room and multiple living areas. As well as two full baths, two half baths, a four-car garage and on the outside a sunken pool.

Here’s a look at the official listing posted on HAR.com:

“Set on a 1.33-acre park-like lot in coveted Hillcrest Estates among specimen Live and Red Oaks, is one of the most architecturally significant modernist homes recently constructed in Dallas. While the one level footprint is nearly 10,000 sq ft, the foundation is about half, creating a sleek Farnsworth-inspired floating home of glass and steel living in harmony with the minimalist, yet private grounds designed by award-winning David Hocker. Progressive modernist architect, Joshua Nimmo, and interior designer, William Nash, collaborated with high-end builder, Steve McCombs, to deliver a strikingly handsome glass house made of some of the finest materials and appointments, yet energy-efficient and low-maintenance.”

Scroll below to take a virtual tour inside this polished Texas estate on sale for $7,495,000.

For more details on the property, click here.

