Look inside this exquisite West University home with a $5.5 million price tag

Looking to buy a home in the heart of Houston’s West University? If you have a budget of $5,499,000 then be sure to take a look at the exquisite residence located at 3219 University Boulevard.

Built in 2013, the posh 8,630-square-foot abode sits on a .41-acre lot and sports six-to seven-beds, six full baths, three half baths and a tree-car garage.

As you enter the two-story home you’ll encounter a formal foyer featuring marble and walnut herringbone floors, a monumental 9-foot antique bronze chandelier and a grand staircase with elaborate custom steel iron railings, per the seller’s information.

Highlights of the home include an elevator, a beautiful two-story study made of walnut, theater with padded fabric walls, game room with wine bar, exercise room with reinforced floors, covered outdoor kitchen and guest quarters.

Scroll below for images of this multimillion dollar Bayou City estate.

3219 University Boulevard (HAR)

